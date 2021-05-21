Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon conducted virtually
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Darlington wife called her husband at work and told him to come home, but she wouldn’t tell him why.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Allen Road.
Three business leaders call Florence City Council's attention to negative effects of business license and rental registry ordibnances
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence business leaders recently asked the Florence City Council to revisit its business license tax and rental regis…
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Cries of “no justice, no peace” and “no justice, no racist police” echoed through the empty streets of downtown Timmonsvi…
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens has lost track of the number of hurricanes he has seen the county through, but he has likely seen his last.
DALRINGTON, S.C. -- Two people are dead following two Tuesday shootings in Darlington County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The students in grades three through eight at Saint Anthony Catholic School got a firsthand look Monday afternoon at what their musical careers could be in high school.
Florence One Schools, South Carolina Education Association bring literacy boxes to five Florence parks
FLORENCE, S.C. – Children who love to read are now able to pick up a book from five parks in Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence High School has a new program that sounds great, but it should as that's the point of the program.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been promoted into leadership posts with the House of Hope.