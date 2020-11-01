Dorothy Duncan is named SC Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month

FLORENCE, S.C. − Dorothy Duncan of Florence has been named The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month.
The program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies their core principles: competence, courage and compassion.
Duncan is a child support services specialist in the agency’s Pee Dee Regional Office in Florence.
“I feel both humble and honored to be an Employee of the Month,” she said.
A typical day for Duncan includes prepping for administrative court proceedings and attending court to assist custodial and non-custodial parents in negotiating and enforcing child support orders.
“My assigned counties include Sumter and Clarendon, and I work with other states on cases we have in common, which are called interstate cases," she said. "I prepare court documents for agency attorneys’ review and signature such as dismissals, emancipations and other general orders. I also handle walk-ins as needed.”
Her nomination states: “Employees like Ms. Duncan make the organization what it is, particularly in these unprecedented times. She brings her best to work every day as an essential worker, in spite of the tough times we have experienced as an organization. We have been continually impressed by her work and attitude over the past several months. Ms. Duncan, along with other staff members, has played a crucial role in our success.”
Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the state director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write-up displayed at State Office.
Because of COVID-19, the agency has shifted to a virtual luncheon and meeting with all the awardees.
The other winners were Danielle Jones, Communications & External Affairs, Columbia; Glenise Elmore, Human Resource Services, Columbia; Tiffany Lemieux, Adult Protective Services, Anderson; Kristi Moulton, Child Welfare Services, Walhalla; Tonya Franks, Program Support, Columbia; and Anchalee Price, Legal, Columbia.
