Downing of a Flag panelists: South still feeling effects of Civil War

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents got a sneak preview Tuesday of a documentary about the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina Statehouse.
Clips from South Carolina Educational Television’s Downing of a Flag were shown at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
The event followed a format outlined in the agenda.
Clips from the documentary were shown and then panel moderator Beryl Dakers, the executive director of cultural programming for SCETV, posed questions to panelists including state Rep. and film producer Terry Alexander, Scott Galloway, the film’s director, Dr. Joe Heyward of Francis Marion University, and former state Sens. Maggie Glover and Kay Patterson.
The first clips of the documentary shown focused on the effect of the Civil War on the South. In specific, the documentary focuses on the loss of life – around 20% or 25% of the South’s men were killed in the war – the effects of having many disabled men around and the loss of wealth due to the destruction of the war and the loss of slaves.
Daker’s first question asked the panelists if the South was still feeling the effects of the war including culturally and in terms of public policy.
Heyward implied that his answer was yes.
“The question as to the flag,” Heward said. “I think it’s still here today and you can see it in some of the things that occur on a daily basis... I was raised right here in this city and I have seen some of the effects as a young boy. I know that some of the effects are still here today.”
Alexander also answered yes.
“The lingering effects of the Civil War and the Confederacy are still with us,” Alexander said. “As I serve in the General Assembly ... I see those effects not only from a symbolic perspective but also from a substantive perspective in terms of service delivery and the attitude of some of my colleagues have in the General Assembly and in the community those effects are still here.”
He added that every time a monument to the Confederacy is seen, it makes him wonder about the purpose of the monuments.
“The South lost,” Alexander said. “But they won in terms of monuments, in terms of statues, in terms of buildings, in terms of streets. You have have wonder if that attitude still exists. And yes, it does.”
Galloway said, yes, the South still feels the effects of the Civil War in many ways.
“War is horrible,” Galloway continued. “And it’s really bad when it’s fought in your backyard. The war was fought in the South with the exception of Gettysburg. Cities were bombed and burned and torn up.”
He referenced Mississippi being one of the wealthiest states before the war began and, now, it’s consistently one of the poorest states and has been ever since the war ended.
Dakers said Patterson was one of the earliest voices to call for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse.
Patterson said he was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1974, started serving in 1975 and served there for 11 years before moving over to the Senate.
“For 11 years, I fought like hell to get this flag off the top of the Statehouse,” Patterson said. “I told them that it was up there on top of the Statehouse, in the House chambers where I was seated. It was hanging down in my face. It was hanging down in the lobby. It was everywhere and I didn’t want to see it.”
Patterson implied he believed the flag to be a symbol of hate.
He added that his grandmother told him not to hate and that President Harry Truman, his favorite president, said that when a person hates someone, the hate gets inside a person and causes the person to hate themselves.
He said he tried an approach of yelling and cussing in the House and Senate about the flag. And after 10 or 15 years in the Senate, people started listening. He said U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Bill Gibson joined him.
Patterson referenced Dylan Roof and the Emmanuel massacre that he perpetrated.
“He said he went down there to pray,” Patterson said. “Well, he preyed all right. He preyed on innocent people at a church meeting. And when they caught him up in North Carolina somewhere, they didn’t shoot him in the back. They didn’t mace him. They didn’t club him. They stopped by the hamburger stand and brought him a hamburger. How you like them apples?”
Patterson then said that the effects of the Civil War are still being felt.
He said that he tried to live his life by being nice to people and not hating each other.
“There doesn’t need to be any of this guess who’s coming to dinner,” Patterson said. “You don’t have to worry about me coming to your house for dinner. I’m going to stay home and I like ribeye steaks on Sunday. I’m going to let you stay in your house and eat your chuck roast.”
Glover also answered yes. She said the effects were still being felt today. Glover made specific reference to the Confederate battle flag being carried by protesters into the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
She called the protesters haters of democracy and added that they yearned for the return of the days of the Confederacy.
“We still pay a terrible price for the love-hate relationship that these brothers and sisters have with that Confederate flag,” Glover said. “The Confederate army lost. Where else on the planet does the losing team get to fly a banner? Where does the losing team get to have monuments and all kinds of days when they lost? Those are the effects that we still feel today.”
Glover referenced various state bills regarding elections and voter registration as being evidence that the Confederate battle flag is still flying.
She also said that Patterson and Sen. Frank Gilbert were her mentors.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin provided the welcome. Also speaking were Anthony Padgett, president and CEO of SCETV, and Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina, one of the presenting sponsors of the documentary.