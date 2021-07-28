Downing of a Flag panelists: South still feeling effects of Civil War

Patterson referenced Dylan Roof and the Emmanuel massacre that he perpetrated.

“He said he went down there to pray,” Patterson said. “Well, he preyed all right. He preyed on innocent people at a church meeting. And when they caught him up in North Carolina somewhere, they didn’t shoot him in the back. They didn’t mace him. They didn’t club him. They stopped by the hamburger stand and brought him a hamburger. How you like them apples?”

Patterson then said that the effects of the Civil War are still being felt.

He said that he tried to live his life by being nice to people and not hating each other.

“There doesn’t need to be any of this guess who’s coming to dinner,” Patterson said. “You don’t have to worry about me coming to your house for dinner. I’m going to stay home and I like ribeye steaks on Sunday. I’m going to let you stay in your house and eat your chuck roast.”

Glover also answered yes. She said the effects were still being felt today. Glover made specific reference to the Confederate battle flag being carried by protesters into the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

She called the protesters haters of democracy and added that they yearned for the return of the days of the Confederacy.