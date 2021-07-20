'Downing of a Flag' to premiere next Tuesday in Florence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The film tells the story of South Carolina's history with the Confederate Battle Flag.

The battle flag was developed after the First Battle of Manassas (also known as the Battle of Bull Run to Union forces) when a Confederate general found it was difficult for troops to tell the Confederate and Union flags apart at a distance. Thus, the familiar flag became the battle flag of Northern Virginia and was eventually featured in two different iterations of the Confederate flag.

The modern display of the flag grew in prominence after a split in the Democratic Party resulted in the creation of the Dixiecrats. The Dixiecrats used the flag as a symbol to unite their supporters around the idea that the Union and the northern members of the Democratic Party wanted to change the racial status quo of the South.

In South Carolina, the battle flag was placed on top of the Statehouse dome on April 11, 1961 at the request of a state representative. In 2000, during the administration of Democrat Jim Hodges, the General Assembly voted to move the flag from the top of the Statehouse dome to a monument in front from the Statehouse.

The battle flag was removed from the grounds of the Statehouse in 2015 after S.C. Sen. Clementa Pickney and eight of his parishioners were killed in a racially motivated shooting.