Downtown Darlington names winners of #shopdarlington promotion

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association presented three $100 cash prizes to winners in its #ShopDarlington holiday contest. Nellie Lawhon, Julie Howle, and Shelly Jones had their names drawn for the prize.

“At first I thought it would be difficult,” said winner Julie Howle. “Once I started it became really fun, and I ended up making multiple entries.”

The contest encouraged people to shop in Darlington during the holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, people were asked to shop at five different Darlington businesses and mail the DDRA copies of those receipts with an entry form to be entered into the drawing.

“We hope people continue to challenge themselves to #ShopDarlington and shop locally,” said Lisa Bailey, executive director of the DDRA and economic development and planning director for the city of Darlington. “Our businesses try very hard to diversify their inventory to please changing consumer tastes, and we need to reward them with our dollars if we want to continue to have and to grow our retail sector.”