Downtown Florence marks Small Business Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Downtown Florence's Small Business Saturday had something for everybody who turned out to support local businesses.

The day, supported by American Express, was started as a way to recognize small business between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, said Rachael Baggett with Florence Downtown Development Corporation.

Baggett was set up outside the offices of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with radio personality Dan E. Lockemy and a prize wheel.

"We have a lot of fun with this every year downtown," Baggett said. "We have a great time down here with a prize wheel and giveaways."

While shoppers could win anything from pecans to reusable bags, the businesses might have been the real winners.

Chocobella celebrated its first anniversary downtown with a "Golden Ticket" promotion in which some customers would win a gift card to another downtown business, Baggett said.

Lula's offered 25% off to customers who could show a receipt from another downtown business and the DIY Place was full of customers making Christmas crafts.

Baggett said there is also a downtown window-decorating contest.