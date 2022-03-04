Downtown Florence named 1 of 8 semifinalists for national award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Downtown Florence is one step away from receiving more national recognition.
The city announced Wednesday that it was one of eight semifinalists for the 2022 Great American Main Street Award from Main Street America.
Main Street America is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
The selection of semifinalists for the award is based on the community’s use of the Main Street programming in transforming communities, committing to historic preservation, innovative programming, implementing cross-sector partnerships, stakeholder engagement and committing to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Patrice Fey, president and CEO of Main Street America, said the award is the highest honor in commercial district management. “These eight semifinalists are shining examples of the kind of transformation that is possible when using the Main Street Approach,” she said. “These programs have brought renewed vibrancy to their communities and sparked impressive preservation-based revitalization.”
Florence Downtown Development Manager Hannah Davis said being one of the eight communities selected was a tremendous honor and it demonstrates the power of place in downtown and the city’s commitment to the Main Street approach. “This designation is for all of us to share and we are grateful to all of our community supporters, stakeholders, and residents who have contributed to this ongoing work,” she said.
Davis said being a semifinalist was a huge accomplishment and it could represent a whole-new era for the city’s redevelopment process as it moves from simpler projects to more complex ones.
South Carolina Main Street coordinator Jenny Boulware said Florence is charting a new course for the state’s Main Street program. “As the first Accredited Main Street community in South Carolina to achieve Great American Main Street Award semi-finalist designation, Florence’s remarkable 10-year downtown transformation is now celebrated on a national platform,” Boulware said. “With one of the most cooperative leadership teams in the state, this recognition reinforces Florence’s intentional and thoughtful downtown development accomplishments.”
The winners will be announced on May 16 at a conference in Richmond, Va.