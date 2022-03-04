Downtown Florence named 1 of 8 semifinalists for national award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Downtown Florence is one step away from receiving more national recognition.

The city announced Wednesday that it was one of eight semifinalists for the 2022 Great American Main Street Award from Main Street America.

Main Street America is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

The selection of semifinalists for the award is based on the community’s use of the Main Street programming in transforming communities, committing to historic preservation, innovative programming, implementing cross-sector partnerships, stakeholder engagement and committing to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Patrice Fey, president and CEO of Main Street America, said the award is the highest honor in commercial district management. “These eight semifinalists are shining examples of the kind of transformation that is possible when using the Main Street Approach,” she said. “These programs have brought renewed vibrancy to their communities and sparked impressive preservation-based revitalization.”