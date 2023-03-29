A national main street organization recognized Florence for the revitalization of its downtown with the Great American Main Street Award, making Florence only the second city in the state to receive the award.

Main Street America, a part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, gives out the award annually to one community for excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. The organization announced the award at its Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Mass., on Monday.

“Downtown Florence Main Street sets a national standard for downtown revitalization rooted in community connections,” said Hannah White, Main Street America interim president and CEO. “Their success demonstrates the power of creative approaches to engaging stakeholders, creating a strong culture of volunteerism, and fostering pathways to increased downtown housing, while also championing the preservation of historic community assets.”

Greenville was the first South Carolina city to receive the award in 2003.

For decades, downtown Florence suffered from a negative public perception due to empty storefronts, racial divides and a practice of demolishing neglected but culturally significant buildings in favor of new construction.

Now, the eight-block downtown is known for local dining, award-winning entertainment venues, public art, and buildings rich in architectural heritage.

“Being selected as a winner of the 2023 Great American Main Street Award is an unbelievable honor,” said Hannah Davis, main street program manager at Downtown Florence Main Street. “Once described as too far gone to be saved, Downtown Florence has become the place to be, to live and to do business in our region, and we aren’t done yet.”

The Downtown Florence Main Street Program is a partnership between the city of Florence and the nonprofit Florence Downtown Development Corporation.

In 2002, revitalization efforts began with limited success. The organization began implementing a community-informed revitalization plan in 2011, which has generated over 100 new housing units, $300 million in investment and over 90 new businesses.

The Downtown Florence Main Street Program is making efforts to bridge both physical and metaphorical divides through both conversation and action. In 2020, the organization used data to bring its board of directors more in line with the diversity of the community.

The newly installed North Dargan Street Mural is the latest in the organization’s efforts to honor the legacy of Black entrepreneurship, enhance the downtown’s African American Historic Business District and foster community trust.

The Florence Downtown Development Corporation is an accredited member of Main Street America and its state program, Main Street South Carolina, which guides preservation-based economic development and community building efforts.

“Downtown Florence has brought a new level of respect and awareness to the power of the Main Street Approach across South Carolina and throughout our southern region," said Jenny Boulware, state coordinator at Main Street South Carolina. "We are excited to celebrate this prestigious win — and how fitting for it to be awarded during the state Main Street network’s fortieth year.”