FLORENCE, S.C. — Put your dancing shoes on and hit the streets in Downtown Florence for the July installment of Florence After 5.

Julio and the Saltines will make their debut performance in Downtown Florence -- South Carolina’s ultimate party band playing fan favorite hits from the 80s, 90s, and today. This high energy group has rave reviews up and down the Grand Strand, perfect for celebrating the weekend and the end of summer vacation.

“Julio and the Saltines have been playing in the Myrtle Beach area over the last decade, and we’re excited to finally get to bring them to Downtown Florence for the first time,” said Hannah Davis, Development Manager.

Florence After 5 celebrates its 13th season in 2023. Admission to Florence After 5 is free compliments of Victors, MUSC Health Florence, and Founders Brewing. July’s monthly concert sponsor is Advanced Dental of Florence. Enjoy plenty of food from street vendors, drinks from Pepsi, and cold domestic and craft beer.

Rain or shine, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., Florence After 5 is held in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Downtown Florence and takes place on the last Friday of each month May through September. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, but outside coolers are not permitted. There’s plenty of free parking downtown, too—more than 2,500 spaces.

The band takes the stage at 6 p.m. Downtown entertainment doesn’t stop when the street festival ends. Visitors are encouraged to step into downtown restaurants and night life spots for continued entertainment and specials after the event concludes at 8:30 p.m.