 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Florence streets to close for Leatherman funeral
0 Comments

Downtown Florence streets to close for Leatherman funeral

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception.

Friday's service is scheduled 3 p.m. in Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street.

Cheves Street between Railroad Avenue and South Irby Street will be closed to traffic as will Dargan Street north of Palmetto Street to Cheves Street and then to parking lot entrance by the Waters Building, according to a map issued by Downtown Florence..

The closings of the streets, which run along two sides of the PAC, are expected to run from noon-7 p.m.

Leatherman, considered the most powerful politician in South Carolina, died Nov. 12 at his home.

In 1967, he was elected to Town Council in Quinby, South Carolina and in 1980, he was elected to the South Carolina Senate where he continued to serve until his death. During his tenure in the Senate, he held many leadership positions including President Pro Tempore from 2014-2019 and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee from 2001 until his death.

A special election to fill his seat has been set for March 29. Filing for the seat will open at noon Friday, Dec. 3, and close at noon Saturday, Dec. 11.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Local News

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert