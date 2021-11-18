Downtown Florence streets to close for Leatherman funeral

FLORENCE, S.C. — Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception.

Friday's service is scheduled 3 p.m. in Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street.

Cheves Street between Railroad Avenue and South Irby Street will be closed to traffic as will Dargan Street north of Palmetto Street to Cheves Street and then to parking lot entrance by the Waters Building, according to a map issued by Downtown Florence..

The closings of the streets, which run along two sides of the PAC, are expected to run from noon-7 p.m.

Leatherman, considered the most powerful politician in South Carolina, died Nov. 12 at his home.

In 1967, he was elected to Town Council in Quinby, South Carolina and in 1980, he was elected to the South Carolina Senate where he continued to serve until his death. During his tenure in the Senate, he held many leadership positions including President Pro Tempore from 2014-2019 and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee from 2001 until his death.

A special election to fill his seat has been set for March 29. Filing for the seat will open at noon Friday, Dec. 3, and close at noon Saturday, Dec. 11.