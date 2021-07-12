 Skip to main content
Downtown Florence wins two Main Street South Carolina awards
Downtown Florence wins two Main Street South Carolina awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence and Florence Downtown Development Corp. (FDDC) are the recipients to two 2021 Inspiration Awards from Main Street South Carolina.

Main Street South Carolina recognizes members’ achievements and success in downtown revitalization work.

FDDC was presented the 2021 Main Street Inspiration Award for Outstanding 2020 Promotion for its work on the Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, a digital shopping catalog that connected shoppers with holiday gift ideas from locally owned downtown business owners. The guide, which reached thousands of shoppers during the holiday season, will return in 2021.

The city of Florence and FDDC were also presented the 2021 Main Street Inspiration Award for Outstanding Business Development Program for their COVID-19 response. The Downtown Development Office quickly shifted to emergency response function during the pandemic assembling resources, identifying relief funding for small businesses, providing extensive technical services and ecommerce training. As a result, downtown Florence’s businesses not only survived COVID-19, but the district added six new businesses as well.

The city of Florence and FDDC partnered to provide qualifying micro-businesses in the district with re-opening grants to assist them with marketing and promotions once the statewide shutdowns were lifted.  

“We are honored to be selected for these two awards,” Florence Downtown Development Corp. Hannah Davis said. “Our team works hard to create a downtown that is not only successful but resilient. We will continue to produce programs and events that make downtown Florence a premiere model for historic district revitalization.”

The awards were presented at the July 12 City Council meeting by Jenny Boulware, the Main Street South Carolina program manager.

Since 1983, Main Street South Carolina has been helping revitalize South Carolina’s historic downtowns. Main Street SC is a technical assistance program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

