Downtown Florence's Gately Gallery features one exhibit, two artists

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Steven F. Gately Gallery will be split in two for its current exhibit — Converge — with the work of Amiri Geuka Farris titled Analogous on the south side of the gallery and the work of Samantha Mack titled Through a Kaleidoscope on the north side.

“When you come up to the gallery first make sure to look in both windows,” said Dawn Fenimore, gallery coordinator. “A lot of people don’t know we have a window to the north of the doors and there is a very large piece by Ameri Faris there and that is his piece de resistance — that is his mail piece that he has been working on. Samantha Mack’s stuff is in the south side window.”

Faris’ work is displayed on the north side of the gallery, Mack’s on the south.

Each piece of Faris’ work is an unfiltered look into the artist’s perception of summer, as seen through a prism of hues, culture and memory. Farris’ works take viewers on an introspective journey, deep into the artist’s view of this season of active conscience summer. One could envision themself within the art, dancing through the fountains of the city with a flamingo, tiger or butterfly.

“One of my goals is to make artwork more accessible to art lovers in out-of-the-way places and new viewers of contemporary art,” Farris said.

His work has been featured in more than 50 solo exhibitions and juried museum exhibitions across the United States, including the U.S. Capitol and Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

One of Faris’ works, which features a flamingo, was chosen to be the up-front painting in the gallery.

“He does a lot of drip painting so he allows it to drip down and give texture to his paintings,” Fenimore said.

The painting that features a flamingo was chosen as an homage to the Florence Flamingos baseball team that is working its way through the season.

Mack’s Through a Kaleidoscope takes viewers on a journey using yarn as her medium and a crochet hook as her compass. Her work explores cycles, energy, repetition and remembrance by fusing the intergenerational tradition of crochet with image, electricity, and motion.

“Through a process of meditative repetition, I work stitch after stitch of delicate crochet, forming it into a chain of lace, a granny square or a thousand butterflies,” said Mack.

“Her great-grandmother taught her to crochet and there was a special bond between the two of them,” Fenimore said.

“She crocheted about 1,000 butterflies. She started this exhibit prior to COVID but while she was working on it was when COVID hit,” Fenimore said. “While she was doing all these butterflies she hadn’t thought about putting them in jars yet but with COVID and that containment she started thinking about life in containment and life individually so that’s really what brought on her Specimen series and those are the five large shelves with the jars on them.”

The exhibit closes Aug. 19 and Mack is expected to be on hand for a closing reception, Fenimore said.

The Steven F. Gately Gallery is located on the first floor of University Place, 142 N. Dargan Street, in downtown Florence. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.