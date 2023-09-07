FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Downtown Development Corp. in partnership with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and a dozen Downtown Florence restaurants and food-based small businesses have brought back Downtown Restaurant Week Sept. 9-17.

Dine-in or takeout diners will find options to discover something new or pick up an old favorite from participating downtown restaurants.

The 12 participating restaurants will offer Restaurant Week menu items, pricing, or other promotions beginning Saturday and ending Sept. 17.

Participating restaurants are 135 Seafood Bar & Grill, ChocoBella, Cru Wine & Tap, Dash N Dogz, El Agave Mexican Restaurant, Leaf Lounge, Lil Jazzi’s Café, Lula’s-Downtown, Top Hat Special Teas, Town Hall, Victors, and Wholly Smokin’.

Diners who check out participating restaurants during the week will have the opportunity to participate in a Downtown Dish Giveaway. Each time they dine downtown during Restaurant Week they will accumulate 100 points. Diners who stop by any downtown food-based retail business or coffee shop will earn 50 points.

The person who accumulates the most points will win a prize pack filled with downtown treats, restaurant gift cards and two tickets to the Downtown Chocolate Crawl March 1.

Entering is simple. Just go to https://www.florencedowntown.com/dtrw and fill out the entry form, upload a photo of your receipt, click/tap submit. Winners will be announced through Downtown social media pages and email Sept. 19.

No tickets, coupons, or passes are required to enjoy Downtown Restaurant Week, but reservations are recommended for fine dining locations. Visit www.florencedowntown.com/dtrw for a list of participating restaurants’ specials, menus, and locations.

As Restaurant Week draws to a close, Florence Downtown Development Corp. bring back its popular craft brew crawl, Tap into Downtown, Sept. 15. Tickets are nearly sold out for this fourth annual event where retail destinations turn into tasting rooms for the evening to serve 20 different craft brew samples to attendees.

Featured breweries along the crawl are Bell’s Brewery, Commonhouse Aleworks, Founders Brewing Co., Grand Strand Brewing Co., Highland Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing, NoDA Brewing Co., Seminar Brewing, Snafu Brewing Co., and Sumter Original Brewery.

Ticketholders will also have the opportunity to participate in a bottle cap scavenger hunt along the crawl route. Prizes include brewery and event swag. To participate in the bottle cap hunt participants must have a ticket to Tap into Downtown.

Tickets for Tap into Downtown are limited. If the event sells out, tickets will not be available for purchase on-site. To snag the last remaining tickets, visit https://www.florencedowntown.com/tap-downtown. Tap into Downtown is sponsored by King & Love. Tickets include the brew tastings, tasting glass, pretzel necklace kit, and light snacks along the route.