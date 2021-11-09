Dr. Charlotte Francis remembered for bedside manner, laughter and care of patients

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Charlotte Laverne Francis will be remembered as a physician who cared deeply for and treated the whole patient and not just the illness. Francis died on Nov. 3. Her funeral was Monday with graveside services at Sunset Memory Gardens on Alligator Road.
Francis served the Florence community for 30 years and is remembered for her bedside manner, her laughter, and her ability to listen and communicate with her patients.
Dr. Krista Kozacki said Francis joined her in practice at Pee Dee Regional Family Medicine when she graduated from residency.
“Both of us being newer to private practice, relied on each other to discuss medical issues, consult on problems, and we built our practice based on the values we felt were important to patient care,” Kozacki said. “Dr. Francis was always one of the easiest people to get along with. She was no fuss, agreeable, and a great partner who reminded us all that the little things were just that, little. Back then, the practice of medicine was truly centered around patients and not the business of medicine as it has trended today. We all would enjoy lunch together as an office family daily, supporting each other, shared holidays, and grew as a team for seven years. There will never be anyone who can replicate her engaging laugh. It was a hallmark of Dr. Francis, and we all loved it. Charlotte was the calm in any storm of life. She never budged from, or allowed others to sway, her opinions. But her opinion never interfered in a relationship. It just ‘was.’ She had the talent of holding her head still and looking up at you with her eyes over her glasses, and you knew just what she was about to say. During those years she became more of who she was, married and gained a stepson whom she loved. Her husband had a talent as a chef, and we were fortunate at times to benefit from this. She opened her home up to all of us in friendship. When our medical paths took different directions, she always stayed in contact with me and never missed an opportunity to send a birthday wish or catch up on family. That is who she was. When one of our prior fellow residents passed away, she stayed in touch with his family, and when they came to town, we visited together.”
Kozacki said she personally knows many of Francis’ patients.
“Their respect for Dr. Francis is exceptional,” Kozacki said. “Ms. Mae Adams describes Dr. Francis as a ‘people person,’ intelligent, cared for her patients beyond the office walls, and so kind. Dr. Francis was her first and only civilian physician for over 20 years. She placed her patients’ safety first during COVID, was always available whenever needed, and kindly accepted personal invitations to visit Ms. Mae’s church, St. Ann’s, for special occasions such as Harvest Tea. Ms. Mae’s last appointment with Dr. Francis was Oct. 25, and she remembers her upbeat spirit that day when she took the time to meet her son, who brought her to that appointment.”
Kozacki said no one can deny Dr. Francis' dedication to the practice of medicine, her love of family, friends and patients, and her deep belief in God.
Another patient of Francis, Wilson Addison, an English teacher at Wilson High School, spoke of her — doctor, friend, and fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sister — as kind-hearted, never too busy to listen and someone whose medical judgment you could trust.
“She is and always will be my sorority sister,” Addison said. “I have been her patient since 1997.”
Addison moved away from the Florence area for about 20 years and returned in 1995.
When she needed a family physician, Addison said, she was referred to Francis by a friend and found out that they were sorority sisters.
“I felt so at ease with her. She never rushed you; she always listened,” Addison said. “She had an excellent bedside manner.”
Addison said Francis always asked about your family and your work. She said Francis was always willing to fit her in for an appointment, working around her work schedule.
“I can’t imagine another doctor being as kind-hearted,” Addison said. “She was the doctor for my entire family. I don’t know what I am going to do now. I just saw her a week ago. She had moved into her new office.”
Addison said a lot of her patients are asking the same question. Francis will be hard to follow.
Addison said they had more than a doctor/patient relationship.
The two quickly became friends as well.
“She had a bubbly laugh,” Addison said.
Dr. Richard Alexander, chief medical officer for McLeod Physician Associates and Family Medicine Physician with Medical Plaza Family Medicine, said what made Francis special was her ability to communicate with her patients and the way she was dedicated to keeping them healthy.
“She understood her patients and where they were coming from,” Alexander said.
He said he has known Francis for nearly 30 years. She was in the residency class behind him. He said she became a colleague and a friend.
Dr. Focell Jackson-Dozier, family medicine physician with McLeod Family Medicine Center Timmonsville, said what made Francis special was her charm.
“She was very pleasant, calming and spoke in a soft voice,” Jackson-Dozier said. “She listened and never rushed her patients through. She was a good listener.”
Jackson-Dozier said Francis interviewed her for her residency. She said Francis welcomed her and became a very close colleague.
Jackson-Dozier said that in attending Francis’ funeral she learned just how involved Francis was in her church. She said Francis was an elder and was involved with the children and their activities.
Jackson-Dozier said they were both members of the Pee Dee Medical Professional Association, and Francis served on the scholarship committee.
Alexander said Francis was very dedicated to her patients and her community.
Alexander said she did her job quietly but had a major influence on her patients.
Jackson-Dozier said Francis was also very concerned about the welfare of the residents who came through the hospital.
Francis was educated at Boggs Academy, a private co-educational Presbyterian boarding school in Keysville, Georgia, where she graduated in 1974 with honors. At Boggs, she was a member of the Boggs Academy Acapella Chorus.
Francis was married to the late Rev. Cornelius Hayes. She and her husband were active in church and community outreach, particularly the needs of the homeless with “This, That ‘N The Other Ministries.”
Francis was a founding member of the Pee Dee Medical Association Professionals, serving on the scholarship committee and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. She was a founding member of New Harvest Presbyterian Church Florence, serving as the church treasurer and on various church boards.
Francis was the daughter of the late Lula and Charles Francis Jr. and was born in Waynesboro, Georgia, on Sept. 5, 1956.
She is survived by three sisters, Adrienne "Willie" Oakman of Aiken, Flora Francis of Dallas, Texas, and Karen Francis of Newark, New Jersey; and a stepson, Cornelius A. Haynes of Bellevue, Washington.