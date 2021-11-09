Dr. Charlotte Francis remembered for bedside manner, laughter and care of patients

“Both of us being newer to private practice, relied on each other to discuss medical issues, consult on problems, and we built our practice based on the values we felt were important to patient care,” Kozacki said. “Dr. Francis was always one of the easiest people to get along with. She was no fuss, agreeable, and a great partner who reminded us all that the little things were just that, little. Back then, the practice of medicine was truly centered around patients and not the business of medicine as it has trended today. We all would enjoy lunch together as an office family daily, supporting each other, shared holidays, and grew as a team for seven years. There will never be anyone who can replicate her engaging laugh. It was a hallmark of Dr. Francis, and we all loved it. Charlotte was the calm in any storm of life. She never budged from, or allowed others to sway, her opinions. But her opinion never interfered in a relationship. It just ‘was.’ She had the talent of holding her head still and looking up at you with her eyes over her glasses, and you knew just what she was about to say. During those years she became more of who she was, married and gained a stepson whom she loved. Her husband had a talent as a chef, and we were fortunate at times to benefit from this. She opened her home up to all of us in friendship. When our medical paths took different directions, she always stayed in contact with me and never missed an opportunity to send a birthday wish or catch up on family. That is who she was. When one of our prior fellow residents passed away, she stayed in touch with his family, and when they came to town, we visited together.”