Dr. Nicole Hogan: A lesson in epilepsy

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that involves reoccurring unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy is not rare and can occur as a single condition or with other conditions affecting the brain, such as cerebral palsy, stroke, or traumatic brain injury.

The onset of epilepsy is most common in children and older adults, but it can occur at any age. Those with a family history of epilepsy may be at an increased risk of developing a seizure disorder.

A seizure is an abnormal electrical activity in the brain causing the patient to experience a wide variety of symptoms. The most common seizure people think of is a motor seizure in which the patient will have some sort of abnormal movement. This could be anything from picking at their clothes to a shaking of one or multiple parts of their body. Seizure episode may involve lip-smacking movements, or they might just stare off into space. They may or may not lose consciousness or lose ability to interact with the world around them. There are other medical conditions that can look like a seizure, which is why it is important to seek neurologic care.

Patients who have current seizures should be careful of any activities that could cause harm to themselves or somebody else. These include things like staying off ladders or roofs, and avoiding power tools. But it can include simpler things such as taking a shower instead of a bath. Showers are safer as it is possible to drown in a bathtub. To keep yourself as well as others on the road safe, per South Carolina law, you should not drive for six months after experiencing a seizure.

There are a wide variety of causes for epilepsy. And, unfortunately for many patients, we never truly find out the main cause. In general, we can divide causes into two categories: genetic and structural. There are several genetic causes of epilepsy that tend to happen more in children but can still be present in adults. Then there are other causes that are more structural in nature, such as after a stroke or some other type of structural brain abnormality that may have been present since birth but had not caused problems until later in life.

Epilepsy is a clinical diagnosis based on the history and the discussion between the patient and their neurologist. One of the tests used to aid in the management of patients with suspected epilepsy is the electroencephalogram (EEG). This test records the brain’s electrical activity using painless electrodes on the scalp. Another test we may use is an MRI to capture a highly detailed picture of the brain, which can help us pick up any small structural abnormalities.

Patients are prescribed treatment based on the type of seizures they are experiencing and any other pre-existing medical conditions. Medication is the most common treatment. Many patients will respond to medication appropriately and be seizure free, which is the outcome we want to achieve. The goal of the physicians at McLeod Neurological Associates is to work with patients to find the right treatment plan so they may live a life free from seizures.

People diagnosed with epilepsy often require medication, but not every patient that has a seizure needs lifelong medication. It is important to have that discussion with your neurologist to fully understand what the risk of future seizures might be and to determine whether medication or other treatment options are appropriate.

Many patients with epilepsy go on to live normal, happy, healthy lives thanks to the number of treatment options now available.

