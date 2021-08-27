Dr. Vivek Vasuki to compete in Dancing for Our Future Stars

Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A. I probably haven’t gotten much better but you’d have to confirm that with my partner.

Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A. Competitive with some things, not dancing.

Q. What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A. Co-workers and friends are amused and excited to see me do something out of character

Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A. Just have fun.

Q. What are your hobbies?

A. Racket sports, concerts, watching postseason sports, traveling and experiencing new cultures, spending time with Haley and Jack.

Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.