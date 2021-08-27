Dr. Vivek Vasuki to compete in Dancing for Our Future Stars

Fifth in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Board of Directors of The School Foundation has made the decision to postpone Dancing for Our Future Stars scheduled for Sept.14, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. More than 800 guests attend this event each year, and the foundation is not willing to put anyone at risk of contracting the virus.
The event has been rescheduled for March 24, 2022, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Dr. Vivek Vasuki.
Vasuki is a comprehensive ophthalmologist with a focus on cataract surgery at Carolinas Centers for Sight. He and his wife, Haley, have been married nine years and are the parents of a “kind and generous” 5-year-old son, Jack. Haley is a physician assistant by trade but is staying at home with Jack as she tries to promote a healthy lifestyle in the community through plant based eating.
Vasuki does not have a favorite song, but “Paranoid Android” by Radiohead and “Two Step – Live in Central Park” by Dave Matthews Band are two of his favorites. Both songs are complex musically and put him in a good place.
Most people don’t know that Vasuki’s brother taught him to spin flat objects (books, plates, pillows, etc.) on his fingers, and he does it often when alone at the office or at home.
Vasuki’s dancer partner, Kara Tanner, has danced with Kelley’s Fine Arts since the age of 2½. At the age of 5, she joined the KFA Performance Team, and at the age of 6, she joined the KFA Competitive Dance Team. For the last five years, she has danced as a member of the Fierce Competitive Dance Team. She has been trained in all styles of dance, with her favorites being modern and jazz.
Tanner graduated from Johnsonville High School in June. She is employed part time by Stalvey Loan Inc. and is enrolled at Francis Marion University, where she plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry. Her plans are to attend medical school and become a doctor of radiology.
Vasuki recently took time to answer questions.
Q. Who is your dance partner, and is your dance style and song?
A. Kara Tanner, samba. “Forever” by Chris Brown
Q. What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A. Nervous and humbled.
Q. Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A. A good education is the antidote to so many things and can never be taken from you.
Q. Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A. Did not attend school here. Son goes to Montessori School of Florence.
Q. Do you have any prior dance training?
A. No prior dance training.
Q. How would you describe your dancing ability?
A. Very poor.
Q. What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A. Getting to meet others in the community, both professional and competing dancers.
Q. What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A. Imagining myself on stage in front of hundreds of people.
Q. What is your greatest fear about competing?
A. Splitting my pants.
Q. Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A. I probably haven’t gotten much better but you’d have to confirm that with my partner.
Q. Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A. Competitive with some things, not dancing.
Q. What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A. Co-workers and friends are amused and excited to see me do something out of character
Q. Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?
A. Just have fun.
Q. What are your hobbies?
A. Racket sports, concerts, watching postseason sports, traveling and experiencing new cultures, spending time with Haley and Jack.
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.