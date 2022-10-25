Dramatic Coffee Beans event help parents, children

LAKE CITY — Dramatic Coffee Beans hosted its annual Let’s Talk meeting to equip parents with the tools to guide their children and provide youth with the support needed to grow up and make sound decisions.

The meeting was held Saturday at the Lake City Boys & Girls Club.

Dramatic Coffee Beans Executive Director/Founder Carla Angus, provided interactive activities and tips on how to handle a variety of issues.

Florence School District III Director of Social Emotional Services Dr. Yvonne Commodore addressed mental health challenges.

Rose Rock shared tips about raising a successful child.

Rock is the author of Mama Rock’s Rules and has raised 10 successful children, including two foster children. She also has worked with more than 20 other foster children. Many know Rock because of her son, standup comedian, actor, writer, producer, film director and Grammy Award winner Chris Rock.

Dramatic Coffee Beans is a youth development organization open to youth in the sixth through 12th grades. It was developed to creatively provide teens with the tools needed to positively respond to the negative issues one may face in today’s society.

The organization also hosts several events during the year for parents and community members.

“Every year I look forward to this event,” Angus said. “We always have a good time with interactive activities, good food, great presenters and helpful information. I feel communication is the key and by providing additional strategies and tools my hope is that it will build relationships in the homes and the community.”

Dramatic Coffee Beans will host its next meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Lake City Boys & Girls Club. Dramatic Coffee Beans keeps all of its social media platforms updated with events and encourages families to follow and support.