'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon.

Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city of Florence's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field, five Little League fields and a joint city-Florence One Schools farm.

He said that his father, Billy, served as the recreation director of the city for several years and had always dreamed about having a facility like the one the city broke ground for.

Billy Jeffers served as the city's recreation director from 1958 to 1984.

Jeff said that his father would have seen Monday's groundbreaking ceremony as a "dream come true."

Jeff will serve as president of the city's Little League organization.

The city plans to use the fields to be constructed along with those at McLeod Park and Freedom Florence for baseball games when the construction of the fields is complete.