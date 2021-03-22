 Skip to main content
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. 

Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city of Florence's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field, five Little League fields and a joint city-Florence One Schools farm. 

He said that his father, Billy, served as the recreation director of the city for several years and had always dreamed about having a facility like the one the city broke ground for. 

Billy Jeffers served as the city's recreation director from 1958 to 1984. 

Jeff said that his father would have seen Monday's groundbreaking ceremony as a "dream come true." 

Jeff will serve as president of the city's Little League organization. 

The city plans to use the fields to be constructed along with those at McLeod Park and Freedom Florence for baseball games when the construction of the fields is complete. 

Also speaking at the ceremony were Florence City Manager Randy Osterman, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Public Works Director Chuck Pope, Winston Stewart of the Florence Track Club and Cameron Kovach of the Florence RedWolves. 

Construction of the facility was announced at a news conference held late last summer. 

