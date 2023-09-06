DARLINGTON, S.C. — Julian Long had waited 36 months for his Dream Flight Friday morning and his flight didn’t disappoint and provided him excitement and extra time in the air — blame it on the wind.

Long, who served in both the Army National Guard and the U.S. Navy, sat in the observer seat on a Boeing Stearman — an open cockpit biplane — with a smile on his face at the prospect of returning to the skies.

Long, a licensed private pilot who no longer flies, served as a weapons officer aboard a Grumman S2 Tracker, a twin piston engine antisubmarine warfare plane that flew from 1952 through the mid-70s.

Dream Flights pilot Clint Cawley gives veteran Julian Long a hand getting into the observer's seat of a Boeing Stearman ahead of his flight.

Long stopped flying after a landing that left the plane’s front gear in need of repairs, he said.

None of that seemed to matter Friday as Long, with some help from his friends, hoisted himself into the plane and, once there, bemoaned that the control stick had been removed from the compartment.

Julian Long Friday morning trades his hat for a flight cap before he takes off in a Boeing Stearman as part of the Dream Flights program.

Long was strapped in for what pilot Clint Cawley described as a “steady” flight once the plane got off the ground and out of some rather blustery winds.

The flight path went from Branham’s Airport — a grass field airport in Darlington County just outside the city of Darlington and Darlington Raceway. Dream Flights takes veterans out for a ride over Darlington Raceway to Darlington Dragstrip and then back to the airport .

That was where Long’s flight got interesting, though maybe more so to the people on the ground than the men in the plane.

Julian Long, front, and Dream Flights pilot Clint Cawley go around after winds caused problems with final approach to landing during Dream Flights.

Cawley, on final approach, arranged the plane for the wind. The wind, in turn, rearranged the plane.

Cawley said there was still plenty of runway to safely land the plane but decided to throttle up and go around anyway. Long had no complaints.

On second attempt Cawley set the plane down gently and returned Long to the staging area where he got out of the plane, and with a little more help from his friends returned to the ground — with a larger grin than the one he took off with.

Julian Long stands with his son-in-law Jamie Carsten for a photo following Long's Dream Flights trip Friday in a Boeing Stearman.

Afterward there was the obligatory signing of Long’s new Dream Flights hat and photos with friends and family with the plane.

Then Cawley signed Long’s personal flight logbook and said he’d cleared the 86-year-old veteran to solo.

Long, who announced before the flight that he’d left his walking stick behind, strode purposefully and unaided to and from the plane for his flight — son-in-law Jamie Carsten by his side.

Johnny Guest smiles Friday morning as he gets his pre-flight briefing before taking off in a Boeing Stearman as part of the Dream Flights program.

Long’s flight is part of Dream Flight’s program to give veterans the open-cockpit flight experience, something that happens in the Pee Dee to coincide with the Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. Sport Clips is a sponsor of the Dream Flights program.

“I was an avionics tech and a combat crewman; we hunted submarines,” Long said. “I flew in the back seat of a venerable S2 Tracker. It’s a beautiful airplane, I loved it. that’s the only part of the Navy I enjoyed.”

He was one of four people in the Tracker. His job was magnetic anomaly detection — a skill that allowed him to say when the plane flew over a submarine.

Dream Flights pilot Clint Cawley, rear seat, and Johnny Guest flash thumbs up Friday morning as they taxi for takeoff at Branham's Airport.

“It was peacetime. We played around with some Russian subs, mostly our own,” Long said. “Back then there were some diesel electrics. The old diesel-electrics would go tic tic tic while the nuclear subs would go ‘ssssss.’” he said.

Long said he was unfazed by the first attempt at landing and the subsequent go-around. It wasn’t his first, or even second, failed attempt at landing.

Darlington resident and WWII veteran Rocky Gannon, left, talked with Dream Flights founder Darryl Fisher, center, and Dream Flights pilot Clint Cawley.

“One night I was in the anti-submarine warfare back seat, one night the weather was bad and we took three wave offs. We were the last ones to get aboard. They met us at the door with bottles of brandy. I’ve been a teetotaler so I gave mine to the plane captain. I thought the whole thing was a lark, I didn’t know it was dangerous,” Long said.

As a civilian he did his flying in the cockpit of Cessnas.

Pee Dee veterans Friday morning had a chance to take wing in the Dream Flights program at Branham's Airport in Darlington County.

“I did all my flying in 150s and 170s but you don’t’ get the same effect, especially with an open cockpit. Especially when we were coming in the first time,” Long said.

Also flying Friday was Johnny Guest, a U.S. Air Force retiree who flew as the navigator aboard C-130s and works with Florence’s American Legion Post 1.

The Legion had coordinated to make sure 90-year-old Women’s Army Corp Korean War veteran Phylis Burgh got her ride in the observer’s seat, but it wasn’t to be.

Pee Dee veterans Friday morning had a chance to take wing the Dream Flights program at Branham's Airport in Darlington County.

“However, this morning was just one of those days where she was not as spry as she can be, and she sadly said she would not be able to make it. I contacted Mike Beckham (American Legion Post 13) to inform him, and he was the one that suggested I fly in her place in honor of Phylis,” Guest said following his flight. “I accepted and told him I would be flying in honor of the many veterans past and present, for our youngest member in the American Legion Post 1 that is 22 years old, and our oldest, that is 100 years young, and for my father (deceased) a career USAF computer specialist, and my father in-law (deceased) a career USAF pilot, and for the many aviators that I had the joy of flying with in my C-130 Tactical Airlift days.”

Guest said it was a great experience to know what airmen at the time experienced as they fought WWI in open-cockpit planes as well as aviation supporters who barnstormed across the country in their open-cockpit biplanes.

Pee Dee veterans Friday morning had a chance to take wing the Dream Flights program at Branham's Airport in Darlington County.

“We truly thank Dream Flights for what they do. These great pilots are super ambassadors of flight and in showing their gratitude and appreciation for all of our men and women that have served in our armed forces. We also thank Mike Beckham, American Legion Post 13, for coordinating and sponsoring these flights since 2015,” Guest said.

For more information on the Dream Flights program visit www.dreamflights.org.