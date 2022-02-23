Dreams come true for Addie's owner

FLORENCE, S.C. – Winter Moore, owner of Addie’s Baby Paint and Wine Studio, has been drawing since she was in the first grade.
The graduate of Wilson High School attended South Carolina State in Orangeburg, where she majored in graphic design and fine arts.
“I always had an entrepreneurial spirit; even in school I’d make and sale things,” she said.
After college, Moore said she started working in graphic design while managing Victoria’s Secret and then Charlotte Russe at Magnolia Mall.
Moore said she designed flyers, websites and other graphics.
“Before my mom passed, I was working (in retail), but my graphic design business was picking up,” Moore said. “My job was taking up so much of my time as manager. I talked to her about it.”
Moore said she ended up getting laid off. Then her mother died.
It was after that Moore started looking for a location so her business so that her customers would have a storefront to come to. She found the perfect location and opened Addie’s Baby Paint and Wine Studio at 290 W. Evans St. in downtown Florence.
“For me it was a pretty smooth transition, opening my own studio,” Moore said. “I already had a background in marketing and was able to “get the word out about my business.”
While she used her training to promote her business, Moore said other downtown businesses and downtown development were helpful to her,
Les and Nicole Echols were a big help, she said. At the time, Nicole was working with Harvest Hope. Moore said.
She said she started doing free charity events for Harvest Hope and the Humane Society, which helped her get the word out about her business.
She began offering step-by-step art lessons. These are pre-sketched designs on canvas. This type of painting class became very popular. Moore expanded the art lessons to include private art parties where friends could relax and enjoying painting while sipping their favorite beverages. She added classes for children and private birthday parties.
Moore said the art classes became so popular she couldn’t keep up with the graphic design side of the business so she decided to concentrate of the art lessons.
She now has classes for children 5 years and up, adults 16 and up and private parties for both children and adults. She also offers classes to home schoolers and after-school programs.
Since COVID, Moore has provided virtual classes with step-by-step videos.
Set classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays for children; and 6 to 8 p.m. for adults.
A group of at least 10 is required for private parties. An adult class is $38 per person but if four people come in together it is $28 per person.
“If I have a young artist come in who is really good, I tell her how to make money from her art and how to market it,” Moore said.
Moore said she likes to encourage other females to become entrepreneurs, especially young African American women like herself.
“We never have enough representation,” she said. “Everybody needs to have their own person they can connect with.”
Black History Month, she said, is a way to recognize others that came before and the difficulties they faced. Seeing someone who looks like you achieve and accomplish things means a lot, she said. Moore said it gives you the courage and incentive to try new things; to make your dreams come true.