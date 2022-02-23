Dreams come true for Addie's owner

While she used her training to promote her business, Moore said other downtown businesses and downtown development were helpful to her,

Les and Nicole Echols were a big help, she said. At the time, Nicole was working with Harvest Hope. Moore said.

She said she started doing free charity events for Harvest Hope and the Humane Society, which helped her get the word out about her business.

She began offering step-by-step art lessons. These are pre-sketched designs on canvas. This type of painting class became very popular. Moore expanded the art lessons to include private art parties where friends could relax and enjoying painting while sipping their favorite beverages. She added classes for children and private birthday parties.

Moore said the art classes became so popular she couldn’t keep up with the graphic design side of the business so she decided to concentrate of the art lessons.

She now has classes for children 5 years and up, adults 16 and up and private parties for both children and adults. She also offers classes to home schoolers and after-school programs.

Since COVID, Moore has provided virtual classes with step-by-step videos.