CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Alumni Association has named Benson Hall Driggers of Hartsville to its board of directors. His term began July 1.

Driggers earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Clemson University in 2003. He received his doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He currently is a partner at Driggers Law Firm in Hartsville.

Professionally, Driggers is a member of Lawyers of Distinction, the Richland County and Darlington County Bar Associations, the Fourth Circuit Young Lawyer’s Division, and Top Attorneys of North America.

Driggers currently serves on the Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; is president of the Hartsville Heritage Foundation; is the former president of the Hartsville Kiwanis Club also serving as vice president and on its board of directors; is a board member of the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity, Hartsville Young Professionals and a graduate of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2020.

The alumni board has 22 members and is the governing body for the Clemson Alumni Association. Primary responsibilities of the board include general oversight of the programs and initiatives of the association, financial audit and review, the establishment of governing policies and strategic planning.