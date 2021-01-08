 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-by birthday celebration planned for 101 year old woman
0 comments

Drive-by birthday celebration planned for 101 year old woman

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee residents are invited to come help a Florence woman celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday afternoon.

A drive-by birthday celebration will be held for Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds, 101, at 1:30 p.m. at the Pee Dee Gardens at 3117 W. Palmetto St. near Florence. 

Simonds was born on Jan. 9, 1920, in Timmonsville. She graduated from Brockington High School in Timmonsville and left the Pee Dee to pursue employment opportunities in New York in 1942. 

She didn't like her first jobs in the city area and eventually enrolled in clerical classes at night. She eventually found a job at a doctor's office. Simonds retired in 1981 from the Montefiore Hospital Medical Center in the Bronx as a key punch operator and coding clerk. 

Simonds married Bill Simonds in 1951. He died in 2001. 

She currently resides at Pee Dee Gardens but even the pandemic could not keep her from casting a ballot by mail in the 2020 election. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second Florence Popeyes now open
Local News

Second Florence Popeyes now open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert