Drive-by birthday celebration planned for 101 year old woman

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee residents are invited to come help a Florence woman celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday afternoon.

A drive-by birthday celebration will be held for Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds, 101, at 1:30 p.m. at the Pee Dee Gardens at 3117 W. Palmetto St. near Florence.

Simonds was born on Jan. 9, 1920, in Timmonsville. She graduated from Brockington High School in Timmonsville and left the Pee Dee to pursue employment opportunities in New York in 1942.

She didn't like her first jobs in the city area and eventually enrolled in clerical classes at night. She eventually found a job at a doctor's office. Simonds retired in 1981 from the Montefiore Hospital Medical Center in the Bronx as a key punch operator and coding clerk.

Simonds married Bill Simonds in 1951. He died in 2001.

She currently resides at Pee Dee Gardens but even the pandemic could not keep her from casting a ballot by mail in the 2020 election.

