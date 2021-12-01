Driver died in Saturday Darlington County crash that killed one, injured another

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Driver of an SUV that crash Saturday in the Timmonsville community of Darlington County has been charged with felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said that Donna J Barnhill of Timmonsville was charged in connection with the wreck that in which Robin Nichole Knotts of Lamar died and in which another person in the car was injured.

Barnhill is currently free on $50,000 bond, according to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center's Website.

The crash happened Saturday at 9:12 p.m. on South Sansbury Road, near Oak Stump Road, when a 2008 GMC SUV that was north-bound on South Sansbury Road ran off the road and into a tree. Nobody in the SUV was wearing a seat belt, according to a Patrol release on the crash.

The driver and back seat passenger were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The passenger, Knotts, died.