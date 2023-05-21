FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a vehicle involved in a three-vehicle crash May 17 has died at a Florence area hospital.

The 4:18 a.m. crash happened with a 2023 Chevrolet utility vehicle that was southbound on Interstate 95 near Alligator Road ran into a disabled vehicle in the roadway, then hit a 2022 Peterbilt and finally ran off the left side of the road and into a concrete barrier, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and only occupant of the disabled vehicle, a 2010 Ford sedan, and a passenger in the Chevrolet utility vehicle were both transported to Florence area hospital where the driver of the sedan died, Butler said.