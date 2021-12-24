 Skip to main content
Driver dies in early Friday morning Old River Road crash
Driver dies in early Friday morning Old River Road crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Christmas Eve crash on Old River Road.

The 4:40 a.m. crash happened when the driver of a south-bound 2003 Chevrolet ran off the left side of Old River Road near Seven Mile Road, the car rolled and the driver was ejected, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died, Lee said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the driver pending notification of family.

