Driver dies in early morning Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The driver of a pickup died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on S.C. 403.
The 5:40 a.m. crash happened near Andrews Mill Road when the driver, who was southbound at the time, ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and ran off the left side of the road. The Ford F-350 pickup overturned and ejected the driver, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, Lee said, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the driver was Jose M. Shannon. He was 39.
