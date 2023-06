SCRANTON, S.C. — The driver of a 2017 KIA sedan died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 52.

The 2:03 a.m. crash happened near West O Shay Road and its intersection with U.S. 52, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Pye said the sedan was southbound when it went off the road and into an embankment. The driver was taken to a hospital and died there.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't released the ID of the driver.