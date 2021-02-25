 Skip to main content
Driver dies in early Thursday morning Darlington County I-20 crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died early Thursday morning in a two-car crash on Interstate 20 near mm 133 east bound -- about two miles east of the Lamar Highway interchange.

An east bound 2005 Pontiac Vibe was struck from behind by a 2020 Jeep SUV, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road where the Vibe struck a tree. The driver of the Vibe, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, Lee said.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the victim's identity.

