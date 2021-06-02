 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in early Wednesday morning Darlington County crash
0 comments

Driver dies in early Wednesday morning Darlington County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Wedneday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.

The 1 a.m. crash happened on Kelleybelle Road near Kelleytown Road when a 2013 Buick ran first off the right side of the road, then the driver over corrected and the car ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and only occupant of the car died at the scene, Tidwell said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Lewis McInville, 33, of Hartsville.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol and the coroner's office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If everyone jumped at the same time, would Earth move?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence police searching identities for assault suspects
Local News

Florence police searching identities for assault suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is searching for the identify two people suspected of an assault. The police department released two photos Thursday evening seeking to learn the identities of two individuals suspected of an assault at the Days Inn located at 140 Dunbarton Dr. If a person has any information pertaining to the identification of both or either suspect, they are asked to contact Investigator J. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.

Local News

HopeHealth announces third-party data breach

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth was recently notified that CaptureRx, a third-party business associate provides certain pharmacy support services to many health care providers, experienced a data breach earlier this year that involved more than 1.6 million patients at more than 120 health care facilities nationwide.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert