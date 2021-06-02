Driver dies in early Wednesday morning Darlington County crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Wedneday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.
The 1 a.m. crash happened on Kelleybelle Road near Kelleytown Road when a 2013 Buick ran first off the right side of the road, then the driver over corrected and the car ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and only occupant of the car died at the scene, Tidwell said.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Lewis McInville, 33, of Hartsville.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol and the coroner's office.
