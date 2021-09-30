Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

The 3:15 a.m. crash happened when the driver lost control of the car, which was north bound on Freedom Boulevard at MUSC Health Florence, and it hit the raised concrete median, hit a utility pole and then ran into a pond, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Along the way the car also crashed over three curbs and American Drive.

Prior to the crash the vehicle had passed a Florence County Sheriff's Deputy at about 90 miles an hour on Alligator Road, according to a release from the agency.

The deputy, who was going the opposite direction, turned around, activated the blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on Freedom Boulevard.

"The suspect vehicle appeared to be stopping, but sped away at a high rate of speed toward Pamplico Highway. The deputy backed off from the pursuit as the suspect vehicle approached the red light at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Pamplico Highway," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the sheriff's office release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}