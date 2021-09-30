Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.
The 3:15 a.m. crash happened when the driver lost control of the car, which was north bound on Freedom Boulevard at MUSC Health Florence, and it hit the raised concrete median, hit a utility pole and then ran into a pond, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Along the way the car also crashed over three curbs and American Drive.
Prior to the crash the vehicle had passed a Florence County Sheriff's Deputy at about 90 miles an hour on Alligator Road, according to a release from the agency.
The deputy, who was going the opposite direction, turned around, activated the blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on Freedom Boulevard.
"The suspect vehicle appeared to be stopping, but sped away at a high rate of speed toward Pamplico Highway. The deputy backed off from the pursuit as the suspect vehicle approached the red light at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Pamplico Highway," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the sheriff's office release.
After passing through the intersection the car crashed through a fence around the retention pond and sank into the pond.
"Deputies attempted t reach the vehicle, but were unable to do so. Unites from Florence County EMS and the City of Florence Fire Departmnt arrived on scene shortly there after in an attempt to recover anyone in the submerged vehicle," according to the release.
The driver, who died, was not wearing a sea tbelt.
"There was no contact between the (cruiser) and the suspect vehicle and no county employee was injured," according to the release.
The Patrol and members of it's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, closed Freedom Boulevard (US 301) between Pamplico Highway and American Drive -- a route taken by many McLaurin Elementary Students who live south of the school -- for much of the morning while they took measurements and surveyed the crash scene.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the driver's identity.