Driver dies in Friday morning Cartersville crash

CARTERSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US 76 near Cartersville Highway.
The 6 a.m. crash happened on US 76 when a west-bound pickup truck crossed left of center, the driver over corrected and it ran off the road, hit a sign, ran into a ditch, overturned and then hit a tree, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the identity of the wreck victim.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.