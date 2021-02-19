 Skip to main content
Driver dies in Friday morning Cartersville crash
CARTERSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US 76 near Cartersville Highway.

The 6 a.m. crash happened on US 76 when a west-bound pickup truck crossed left of center, the driver over corrected and it ran off the road, hit a sign, ran into a ditch, overturned and then hit a tree, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the identity of the wreck victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.

