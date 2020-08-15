You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in Friday night fiery Interstate 95 crash
0 comments

Driver dies in Friday night fiery Interstate 95 crash

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95.

The 8:50 p.m. crash happened when a north-bound BMW ran off the left side of the road, into the media and struck a tree, said Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car which caught fire, Jones said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Jones said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes
Local News

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested for failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018. 

Local News

Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

  • +3

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University. The Florence City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties located at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to and a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program. 

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting
Local News

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Darlington County man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting on Sunday evening. Jordan Hudson, 27, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of North Center Road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert