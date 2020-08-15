Driver dies in Friday night fiery Interstate 95 crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95.
The 8:50 p.m. crash happened when a north-bound BMW ran off the left side of the road, into the media and struck a tree, said Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car which caught fire, Jones said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Jones said.
