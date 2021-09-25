 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in Friday night Johnsonville crash
0 Comments

Driver dies in Friday night Johnsonville crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — One person died Friday in a single-vehicle crash at the Florence/Marion County line.

The 11:21 p.m. crash involved a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup that was eastbound on U.S. 378 when it ran off the right side of the road, into some trees and then the river, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and only occupant of the truck died in the crash, Tidwell said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet reported  the identity of the crash victim.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert