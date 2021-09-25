Driver dies in Friday night Johnsonville crash

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — One person died Friday in a single-vehicle crash at the Florence/Marion County line.
The 11:21 p.m. crash involved a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup that was eastbound on U.S. 378 when it ran off the right side of the road, into some trees and then the river, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and only occupant of the truck died in the crash, Tidwell said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet reported the identity of the crash victim.
