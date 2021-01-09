Driver dies in Friday Pamplico crash

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on River Road just outside Pamplico.
The 12:50 p.m. crash happened when the driver of an east bound 2009 Buick "was driving too fast for conditions, ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree," said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Buick died in the crash.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identifed the victim as Ronald Woodberry, 48, of Pamplico.
The crash remains under investigation.