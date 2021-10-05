Driver dies in Monday night Meadow Prong Road crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died early Monday night when they lost control over their car on Meadow Prong Road.
The 7:10 p.m. crash happened with a north-bound Ford Escape SUV ran off the left side of the road, into a ditch, then a utility pole and then overturned, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died at the scene, Southern said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victim's identity.
