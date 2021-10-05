 Skip to main content
Driver dies in Monday night Meadow Prong Road crash
Driver dies in Monday night Meadow Prong Road crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died early Monday night when they lost control over their car on Meadow Prong Road.

The 7:10 p.m. crash happened with a north-bound Ford Escape SUV ran off the left side of the road, into a ditch, then a utility pole and then overturned, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died at the scene, Southern said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victim's identity.

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

