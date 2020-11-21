Driver dies in Saturday Creek Road crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — One person died in a predawn Saturday crash on Creek Road near Olive Lane.

The 4:55 a.m. crash happened as a southbound 2013 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of Creek Road, hit a mailbox, ran into a ditch and overturned multiple times, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver died in the crash and a passenger was taken to a hospital, Tidwell said.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.