Driver dies in Saturday Creek Road crash
Driver dies in Saturday Creek Road crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — One person died in a predawn Saturday crash on Creek Road near Olive Lane.

The 4:55 a.m. crash happened as a southbound 2013 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of Creek Road, hit a mailbox, ran into a ditch and overturned multiple times, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver died in the crash and a passenger was taken to a hospital, Tidwell said.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

Local News

Trinity Collegiate School plans to expand

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School on Hoffmeyer Road is embarking on an approximately $4.4 million expansion project that includes a dormitory for international students in phase 1 and eventually an academic building and auxiliary gymnasium on the 100-acre campus for grades 6 through 12.

