Driver dies in Saturday Creek Road crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — One person died in a predawn Saturday crash on Creek Road near Olive Lane.
The 4:55 a.m. crash happened as a southbound 2013 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of Creek Road, hit a mailbox, ran into a ditch and overturned multiple times, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pickup driver died in the crash and a passenger was taken to a hospital, Tidwell said.
The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.
