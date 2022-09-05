Driver dies in Sunday night Hartsville area crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died late Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Billy Farrow Highway near Hartsville.
The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. near Bellyache Branch Road when an east-bound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and, when the driver over corrected, they were ejected and died, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Darlington County J. Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identity of the driver.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.