Driver dies in Tuesday morning Pamplico Highway crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and a second injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
The 8:27 a.m. crash on Pamplico Highway happened with a 2020 GMC truck that was south bound ran off the left side of the road and overturned, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash while a passenger who was belted in was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.
