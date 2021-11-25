Driver dies in Wednesday evening Marion County crash

MARION, S.C. -- One person died in a Wednesday evening single vehicle collision.
The 5:40 p.m. crash happened on East Sellars Road near its intersection with SC 41 Alt., said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2002 Toyota sedan was west bound on East Sellars Road when the driver lost control of the car, it ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and overturned, Pye said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.
