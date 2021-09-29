 Skip to main content
Driver dies in Wednesday morning Hartsville crash
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Indian Branch Road near Tema Road.

The 7:50 a.m. crash happened when a 2006 Volvo SUV that was north-bound on Indian Branch Road when it ran off the left side of the road, rolled and ejected the driver and passenger, who were not wearing seat belts, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver died, the passenger was taken to a Hartsville area hospital, Lee said.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

