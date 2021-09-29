Driver dies in Wednesday morning Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Indian Branch Road near Tema Road.

The 7:50 a.m. crash happened when a 2006 Volvo SUV that was north-bound on Indian Branch Road when it ran off the left side of the road, rolled and ejected the driver and passenger, who were not wearing seat belts, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.