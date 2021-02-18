Driver dies Wednesday evening in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a Ford pickup truck died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Harry Byrd Highway.
The 4:30 p.m. crash happened when the pickup ran off the right side of the road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, and only occupant of the pickup, died, Collins said.
The driver's name hasn't yet been released by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
