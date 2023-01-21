 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver fleeing law enforcement dies in McAllister Mill Road crash

SCRANTON, S.C. -- One person who was attempting to elude law enforcement died in a two car crash Friday afternoon.

The 4 p.m. crash happened on McAllister Mill Road just south of Salem Road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a Honda Civic that was trying to elude law enforcement crossed Salem Road, the driver lost control of the car and it collided with a north-bound Ford F-250, Miller said.

The Civic's driver was killed in the crash, the pickup driver injured. Neither vehilcle had passengers on board.

Family members took the pickup's driver to a Florence area hosptial for treatment of their injuries, Miller said.

Miller said the crash remains under investigation by the Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said his agency attempted a traffic stop on the driver after a check on the car's tag showed it had been reported stolen out of Florence.

The Civic became air-born after crossing Salem Road, ran off the right side of the road and was sideways in the road when it hit the pickup, the sheriff said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the driver's identity.

