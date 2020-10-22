Driver injured in Thursday Timrod Park Drive crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person, the driver, was transported to a Florence area hospital to be checked out following a single-car-rollover crash on Timrod Park Drive in Florence.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. when a car shot out of a the parking lot of a Coit Street business, through a fence, a front yard, a different portion of the same fence and a tree before it rolled onto Timrod Park Drive.

An official at the scene said a medical problem may have lead to the crash.

The driver was transported by medics with Florence County EMS.

Florence firefighters and police officers responded to the crash.