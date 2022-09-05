 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver killed in Sunday night Hartsville area crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died late Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Billy Farrow Highway near Hartsville.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. near Bellyache Branch Road when an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and, when the driver overcorrected, the driver was ejected and died, South Carolina Highway  Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Darlington County J. Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identity of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.

