Driver killed in wreck on Pamplico Highway
Driver killed in wreck on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle wreck on S.C. 51 in Florence County.

A passenger was transported to a local hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. A 2020 GMC truck was traveling south on S.C. 51, also known as Pamplico Highway. It went off of the road to the left and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The SCHP is investigating the wreck.

