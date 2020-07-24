FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people died in a head-on collision Friday morning in southern Florence County.
The crash on US 378 between Old River Road and Marion County was reported at 4:58 a.m., said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A west-bound tractor trailer was hit head on by a 2014 Toyota Sedan which had crossed the center line, Lee said.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota were killed in the crash.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victims.
The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.
