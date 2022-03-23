Driver trying to evade law enforcement dies in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The incident started shortly before 11:25 p.m. when a Florence County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop at the 165 mile marker north bound, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

"The deputy asked the driver to step outside the vehicle so that he could explain the reason for the stop. When the deputy later asked the passenger to step out, the passenger suddenly moved into the driver's seat and sped away in the vehicle," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the agency's release.

"Deputies initiated a pursuit which ended with the pickup truck abruptly turned onto the 169 exit ramp at TV Road and struck the rear of a tractor trailer rig," Nunn wrote in the release.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the crash scene, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Nunn said there was no contact between the pickup truck and any agency vehicle and that no deputies were injured and no county property damaged in the incident.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joy called for the Patrol to investigate, Nunn said.

Lee said the agency's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating and that the probe is ongoing.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate what precipitated the initial traffic stop nor did they say whether or not the first driver was arrested or cited.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the driver's identity.