Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation boosts medical education with $12.5 million donation to FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation once again is helping Francis Marion University broaden the scope and complexity of medical education programs throughout the Pee Dee region.

The foundation, which has partnered with FMU on a number of important projects through the years, will give the university $12.5 million — $2.5 million each year for five years — to further the development of medical education programs and facilities in the region.

The gift is tied to a new medical education consortium that includes FMU, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The donation will also assist FMU in developing the former Circle Park facility on Cheves Street near downtown Florence. The city of Florence purchased the building and land and conveyed it to FMU last year.

FMU President Fred Carter lauded the transformative power of the new donation.

