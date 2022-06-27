Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library announces book sale date

FLORENCE, S.C. – The annual Friends of the Florence County Library’s used book sale is on for the second Saturday in September.

“Due to the pandemic, this is the first book sale the Friends of the Library have had since 2019, and it is the first time the sale has been held in the fall,” said Aubrey B. Carroll, chief of Headquarters Library Services.

A wide variety of popular fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books will be available, along with assorted DVDs and CDs.

Most items will be priced from $1 to $2 or less, Carroll said.

There will also be new books on local history for sale at special prices.

“We had originally planned on the first Saturday in May and what happened is we never realized that it was Mother’s Day Weekend. It had never been since the first three annual book sales we had,” Carroll said.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in it; we appreciate the public’s support. It’s a great fundraising event for our friends, not to mention it gets some orphan books into the homes of some people who can enjoy them,” Carroll said. “It has been a tremendously helpful event as the money raised goes to the Friends who give it back to the library to support programs like children’s summer reading, the performers we get.”

Carroll said not having the annual sale has caused a storage problem as the system’s collection of books culled from its collection or donated for sale just keeps expanding — from one room to others.

“Should be good collection,” Carroll said.

The sale will take place in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room. Cash and major credit/debit cards accepted. All proceeds from the sale will go to Friends of Florence County Library in support of library programs and collections. For more information, call 843-413-7074 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.