Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library to offer Halloween coloring contest

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence County Library will offer a Halloween Coloring Contest from Monday through Oct. 22 for grades 5k through 2nd.
Children in 5K through second grade can come into the children’s library to pick up a mask to decorate at home while supplies last. Children will submit their mask to be entered into the contest before Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winners before October 31, 2021. Prizes provided by @SBKSLibrary (www.sourcebook.com).
The library will also be offering a variety of virtual programs for children and teens. Virtual events can be found on the library website (florencelibrary.org), Facebook, Twitter, and on the Dewey D. Fox Facebook page. For more information, contact the Greenberg Children’s Library at 843-292-7377, or email kids@florencelibrary.org.